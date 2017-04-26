Where to find free pretzels on National Pretzel Day

- Wednesday is National Pretzel Day, and several Philly spots are celebrating.

Enjoy deals and discounts on pretzels at the following locations:

Philly Pretzel Factory will be giving away one free pretzel at all of their locations, and the first 100 people to come into the stores will receive a coupon for a free pretzel every day for the entire month of May.

Auntie Anne's is offering one free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel starting Wednesday through Sunday. To qualify for the free treat, customers must download the 'My Pretzels Perks' app before 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

Ben's Soft Pretzels will be giving away Jumbo soft pretzel from 1 p.m. through 7 p.m. with any $1 donation to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund

Pretzelmaker will have 26 cent pretzels all day at these locations. In order to receive the free pretzel, customers must say "Happy Birthday."

Wetzel's Pretzels is offering one free pretzel to each customer. Find a location near you.

