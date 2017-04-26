Settlement means stun guns can be sold in N.J.

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey has settled a lawsuit filed against the state's ban on civilians buying stun guns.

   A federal judge on Tuesday approved the agreement in which Attorney General Christopher Porrino conceded the state's ban on electronic arms is unconstitutional. The state law defines a stun gun as "any weapon or other device which emits an electrical charge or current intended to temporarily or permanently disable a person."
 
   Mark Cheeseman and the New Jersey Second Amendment Society filed suit in August 2016 after Taser International declined his order for a Taser Pulse model.
 
   Under the consent decree, the state acknowledged the Second Amendment guarantees a fundamental right to keep and bear arms for self-defense. The state has 180 days to impose "reasonable limits" on stun guns.
