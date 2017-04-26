Daughter writes: Bill Cosby 'is not abusive, violent or a rapist'

- Bill Cosby's youngest daughter has come to her comedian dad's defense ahead of his looming sexual assault trial.

Evin Cosby wrote in an opinion piece for the National Newspaper Publishers Association her father "is not abusive, violent or a rapist." She says he "loves and respects women." Cosby acknowledges that her 79-year-old father had affairs, but says he and her mother "have worked through it and moved on."

The article was published Wednesday.

Bill Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in 2004. He has pleaded not guilty and the trial is set to begin at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, with jury selection next month. Dozens of other women have also made similar accusations against Cosby.

Evin Cosby writes that the accusations are "harsh and hurtful" and have been "carelessly repeated as truth."