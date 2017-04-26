Woman struck by police car last week dies

- The woman hit by a Philadelphia police car in Kensington, last Tuesday, April 18, has died from her injuries.

Philadelphia police say two officers were conducting an investigation in a marked Radio Patrol Car in the 3000 block of F Street at about 4:25pm.

That’s when the driver placed the vehicle in reverse, hitting a woman who was behind.

According to police, “The officers immediately exited their vehicle, placed the female into their vehicle, and transported her to Temple Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.”

Unfortunately, she didn’t make it. The victim has now been identified as 40-year-old Michelle Kolk and police report she was pronounced dead Tuesday, April 25, at 5:05pm.

The investigation is ongoing with the Accident Investigation District.