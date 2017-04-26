Police converge on gunman after trooper shot in Bear, Del.

BEAR, Del. (WTXF/AP) - Delaware State Police say a trooper has been taken to a hospital after being shot at a convenience store.
Master Cpl. Gary Fournier, a police spokesman, confirmed that a uniformed trooper was shot Thursday afternoon at a Wawa store on Pulaski Highway in Bear.
The trooper, who was on duty at the time, was taken to Christiana Hospital.
Around 3 p.m., officers said shots were fired near the 500 block of St. Michaels St. in Middletown, Delaware. Police say the incident is related to the trooper shooting earlier.
According to officials, a male suspect refused police orders to surrender, and shot rounds at officers.
Due to the incident, Brick Mill Road is currently closed between Marl Pit Road and Middletown Odessa Road.
People who live in the subdivision of two-story homes are being urged to stay inside and lock their doors. Schools in the area have also been locked down.
