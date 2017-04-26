Police converge on gunman after trooper shot in Bear, Del.

- Delaware State Police say a trooper has been taken to a hospital after being shot at a convenience store.

Master Cpl. Gary Fournier, a police spokesman, confirmed that a uniformed trooper was shot Thursday afternoon at a Wawa store on Pulaski Highway in Bear.

The trooper, who was on duty at the time, was taken to Christiana Hospital.

Around 3 p.m., officers said shots were fired near the 500 block of St. Michaels St. in Middletown, Delaware. Police say the incident is related to the trooper shooting earlier.

According to officials, a male suspect refused police orders to surrender, and shot rounds at officers.

Due to the incident, Brick Mill Road is currently closed between Marl Pit Road and Middletown Odessa Road.

People who live in the subdivision of two-story homes are being urged to stay inside and lock their doors. Schools in the area have also been locked down.

One school district south of where a Delaware state trooper was shot is on lockdown because of what school officials "an armed individual in the vicinity."

The Appoquinimink School District in southern New Castle County announced shortly after 2:15 p.m. that all schools and offices are on lockdown. Students and staff are being kept inside school buildings and parents are being told not to go to school to pick up their kids. Students will be dismissed after police give the all-clear. The district includes 17 schools, many of them in the Middletown area.