Gymnastics coach accused of sexually assaulting two girls

- Police say a New Jersey gymnastics coach has been charged with child sex assault.

29-year-old Joseph J. Catrambone, of Deptford Township, New Jersey, has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting two girls under age 13, according to police.

Investigators say in addition to three counts of sexual assault, Catrambone, a gymnastics coach, is also charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of simple assault against one of the girls on 3/24/17. The charges allege Catrambone sexually assaulted that girl on 3/23/17 and 3/24/17 where he was employed at South Coast Gymnastics.

Catrambone was arrested by the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. He is being held without bail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with further information about Catrambone's interaction with children is asked to contact Det. Gregory Malesich of the Prosecutor's office at 856-384-5626 or Monroe Police Det. K. Bielski at 856-728-9800, ext. 516.Who:

