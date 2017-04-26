BIG SURPRISE: Chester police officer offers to cover prom expenses for high school senior

- A student at Chester High School got a big surprise today at Chester’s City council meeting when a police officer surprised him and offered to cover his prom-related expenses.

Major Gretsky, a 15-year police veteran presented 17-year-old George Bradley with $200 cash to cover the cost of two prom tickets, a $175 gift certificate to Iacobucci’s Formal Wear and a pair of size 11 Air Jordan 9 Retro sneakers. Major Gretsky also promised that the senior would have transportation to and from the prom.

“I feel really blessed,” said Bradley. “Last week I had decided I wasn’t going to attend prom for different reasons so this really helps out.”

According to a press release, Major Gretsky and Bradley began communicating after Community Liaison Fred Green hosted “Conversations With Cops” on March 21 at Chester High School.

“After we went to the High to speak to the students, I extended an invitation to every one them,” said Major Gretsky. “George reached out to get a tour of the Police Department and we’ve been communicating since that day.”

Bradley, who currently serves as the Jr. City Controller as apart of the Chester Youth Leadership Commission (CYLC), spoke about how his interaction with Major Gretsky was creating interest among other students to do the same with law enforcement.