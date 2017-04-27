Roads open again after all night standoff with suspected cop killer

- The roads that were closed all night -- keeping people in Middletown, Delaware, away from their homes because of a standoff with the suspect in Wednesday's police officer killing -- have been reopened.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reported at 7:30am Thursday that no information is official yet, but cars can finally get by on Brick Mill Road between Marl Pit Road and Middletown Odessa Road (SR 299).

Steve also reported a police officer told a neighbor, "It's been taken care of."

The man suspected of shooting a Delaware state Cpl. Stephen J. Ballard to death outside a Bear convenience store has been barricaded inside his house all night, and Delaware State Police say the suspect fired shots at officers as recently as 4am as they tried to negotiate a peaceful surrender.

This has been happening about 15 miles south of the shooting scene in Middletown, specifically on St. Michaels Drive in the Brick Mill Farms development.

According to police, “The subject continues to remain barricaded inside the residence and is armed with an unknown type firearm.”

At 8:22pm Wednesday, the Explosives Ordinance Disposal Unit (EOD) used an explosive breeching charge on the suspect's front door -- blowing it off its hinges -- but did not go inside.

At about 4am Thursday, they say “officers once again came under fire from the suspect. Allied agencies explosively breeched numerous windows but have not entered the residence.”

Then, multiple Special Operations Response teams and Conflict Management teams tried to make contact with the man to persuade him to surrender.

Neighbors in the area were evacuated. The Odessa Fire Company, on the 300 block of Main Street, opened to temporarily house them.

There are no reported injuries.

Cpl. Ballard, 32, was shot several times at about 12:10pm Wednesday after he approached a car in the parking lot of a Wawa convenience store near Bear.

State police superintendent Col. Nathaniel McQueen said the vehicle had two suspicious people inside. Then, one got out and shot Ballard several times before running away. The other was arrested at the scene.

A long line of police vehicles with red and blue lights flashing streamed out Christiana Hospital, escorting Cpl. Ballard’s body on the nine-mile trip to the state medical examiner's office in Wilmington.

Cpl. Ballard had been on the force for more than eight years and was assigned to patrol at Troop 2, Glasgow.

Delaware Gov. John Carney has ordered flags flown at half-staff in his honor until further notice.