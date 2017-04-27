Penn Relays, NFL Draft, Phillies: Reasons to take SEPTA [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Bob Kelly: Jammo on 76 and roads leading to Franklin Field for Penn Relays News Penn Relays, NFL Draft, Phillies: Reasons to take SEPTA FOX 29’s Bob Kelly suggests taking public transportation on this Thursday. There are several events going on around Philadelphia.

If there was ever a day to try Mass Transit...TODAY IS THE DAY!!!! NFL Draft / Penn Relays/ Phillies @1:05 pic.twitter.com/QFfCYSxgKx — Bob Kelly (@bobkellytraffic) April 27, 2017

Besides the flipped tractor-trailer blocking the ramp from the 42 Freeway to I-295 north, there are all the closures due to the NFL Draft.

You can’t take Kelly Drive or MLK Drive into the city. Spring Garden Street is closed at the Ben Franklin Parkway. Several of the roads crossing the Parkway are closed.

There are 50,000 people expected at Franklin Field for the Penn Relays, which start at 10am. There is heavy traffic and detours.

Plus, there’s a Phillies game in South Philadelphia at 1:05pm.

There is one SEPTA issue, though: Thursday morning, shuttle buses are running instead of trolleys on Routes 101 and 102 between 69th Street and Fairfield Avenue, due to switch problems. Delays are expected.