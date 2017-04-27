'Operation Johnny Be Good' has 3 facing drug charges

- Operation Johnny Be Good is over after four months, three arrests and a whole lot of drugs and money.

The undercover operation into a sophisticated heroin distribution organization in Trenton landed authorities about 1,320 grams of raw heroin with a street value of about $200,000, $35,433 in cash, and two vehicles as drug proceeds.

Acting Mercer County Prosecutor Doris M. Galuchie announced between January and April, officers made numerous undercover purchases of heroin, logged countless hours of surveillance, and used various investigative methods.

When it ended on Monday, authorities got and executed search warrants for several locations, vehicles and people.

Officers say they first arrested Johnny Francisco Mejia-Alvarez in the 900 block of Anderson Street during an undercover drug transaction. Then, during the transaction, Rocky Ernesto Paulino drove up and was also arrested. Police found about 120 grams of raw heroin in his jeep.

That's when officers immediately executed search warrants at five Trenton locations.

In the 700 block of Woodland Street, they found Martina Antonio Peralta with two other women and a two-year-old child. Officers seized a loaded 9mm handgun and $2,400 in cash. They arrested Peralta and found six plastic baggies of heroin and two grams of crack cocaine in her purse.

At Paulino’s home on Cleveland Avenue, officers seized $1,090 in cash, a gram of cocaine and two digital scales.

Galuchie also said officers found a very sophisticated and well-stocked heroin mill, or distribution facility, in an unfinished basement on Klagg Avenue. It had been converted into a production facility with supplies located throughout the home.

Officers there seized about 1,200 grams of raw heroin, 18 grinders used to turn the heroin into a fine powder, eight empty kilogram wrappers, digital scales, a container holding pre-cut wrapping paper used for packaging the heroin into bricks,a money counter, and 21 stampers for Pitbull, Flame, Panda, Scorpion, Gecko, Bad Boy, Dragon, Sexy and Candy Man heroin brands.

Officers also searched a home in the 800 block of Genesee Street and seized $31,943 in cash there.

Mejia-Alvarez, 41, is charged with multiple counts of controlled dangerous substance possession and distribution, one count of unlawful possession of a weapon, and one count of resisting arrest.

Paulino, 28, is charged with maintaining a narcotics production facility, multiple counts of controlled dangerous substance possession, and possession with the intent to distribute.

Martina Antonia Peralta, 41, is charged with multiple counts of controlled dangerous substance possession and distribution, one count of unlawful possession of a weapon, and one count of possessing a firearm during a narcotics offense.