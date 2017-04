- Princeton police have released a sketch of a peeping tom suspect.

According to police, at the Triumph Brewery on the evening of April 23rd shortly before 11:30 p.m. a man followed a woman patron into the women's restroom where he peeked at her through the crack in the stall door as she used the facilities. Investigators say the suspect was then asked to leave by management and was subsequently gone upon the arrival of police.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, 25-30 years, 5'8" thin to average build, medium skin tone. He was wearing a baseball style cap, but the red in the cap may be faded.

If you have seen this man Princeton Police would like to hear from you. Business owners; If this man has been in your place of business and you have video footage of him, please contact Det Allie of the PPD at 609-921-2100 x 2123