NJ Transit will give you a late note for work

- Ever get jammed up with the boss because your NJ transit ride was late? Well now, NJ Transit is offering a letter to the boss, explaining YOU were late because THEY were late. It can be picked up at any customer service office or through the NJ Transit website.

The offer is in the news now because of big delays along the system this month mostly in North Jersey.

One such delay provoked a viral tweet from a New York TV station, of an angry Mets fan going off.

We found some NJ transit commuters who have already worked out a system with their boss.

"They're fine with it. I mean, I text them when I'm on the train to let them know," Amanda Dillonrios said.

Dwana Wright of Camden was unaware the deal even existed.



"Wow!" she said. "Never knew that and I've literally been catching the bus for years."



But Lenny Randall of Sicklerville, NJ is a pro st blaming the train.



"I have done it in Philadelphia with SEPTA because they also do it. It worked out good," he told FOX 29's Bruce Gordon. "(My) boss took the letter and said, okay."