LA shop introduces 'goth' black ice cream

- Little Damage Ice Cream shop in downtown LA is serving up the antidote to Starbucks' unicorn frappuccino.

The store is going viral for its black soft serve ice cream, that many have dubbed 'goth' ice cream.

People are sharing their snaps of the treat that even comes in a black cone on Instagram.

The dark ice cream flavor is called 'Almond Charcoal' and the coloring comes from activated charcoal, according to Little Damage.

A similar ice cream debuted in New York last summer.

What do you think, would you try it?

▪️ SAY GOODBYE TO ALMOND CHARCOAL ▪️tomorrow @little.damage is putting in BLACK ROSES 🌹⚫️ A post shared by Little Damage Ice Cream shop🍴🌍 (@little.damage) on Apr 25, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

Did you know that the @little.damage #AlmondCharcoal flavor gets its color naturally from activated charcoal? Tag a friend to come by & give it a try! 🖤 A post shared by Little Damage Ice Cream shop🍴🌍 (@little.damage) on Apr 25, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

WE SOLD OUT OF ICE CREAM! ⚫️ holy moly you guys!! Thanks for all the love & support! We were so overwhelmed by all you amazing people today that we ran out of ice cream! 🙀 come back tomorrow for more!! 📸: @withallmyaffection A post shared by Little Damage Ice Cream shop🍴🌍 (@little.damage) on Apr 26, 2017 at 7:27pm PDT

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.