Woman hit by Philadelphia police car dies a week later

When you look at the smile on this precious baby girl's face it is heartbreaking to think that she will never know her mom.

"I just keep looking after this beautiful baby," said Denise Dietrich who is now taking care of 7-month-old Shyanne Destiny.

"She has loved one's but it was her mommy," said Dietrich. The baby's mother 40- year old Michelle Kolk died in the hospital Tuesday exactly one week after a Philadelphia police car hit her. Investigators say Michelle was behind the car in McPherson park at F and Clearfield Street in Kensington when an officer put it in reverse and accidentally ran over her. Dietrich whose brother is Shyanne's father says Michelle was in critical condition and had several surgeries but just couldn't hold on.

"When they kept just doing surgery after surgery I kind of thought it was a plus. I thought it was looking good," said Dietrich. John Conaway says he was planning to propose to Michelle to make their little family complete. He showed us an engagement ring and says he doesn't know how he'll make it.

"It's hard living without her. She was a great girl," said Conaway. They also say Michelle was funny and kind.

"She would give you her last dollar. She would stay broke and give you her last dollar," said Deitrich.

Michelle also has a 7-year old daughter from a previous marriage and Dietrich says police owe them something.

"For the life of me I just don't understand how it happened and we didn't even get an apology. There's been no apology and her children deserve one," she said.

Investigators say they are still looking into what happened. Accident Investigations District is handling it.