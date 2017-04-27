Cardinals pick Temple linebacker Reddick

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Arizona Cardinals selected Temple linebacker Haason Reddick with the 13th pick in the draft.

The former walk-on rose from obscurity to become one of the most coveted defensive players in the draft. He would bring his aggressiveness and quickness to an inside linebacker spot in Arizona 3-4 defense. 
 
At 6-foot-1, 237 pounds, Reddick is undersized by NFL standards but not for Arizona's system. 
 
He played defensive end at Temple but the Cardinals would line him up alongside Deone Bucannon, a former first-round pick who was moved from safety 
 
Cardinals coach Bruce Arians was head coach at Temple in the 1980s. 
 
The Cleveland Browns started Thursday night's first round selecting Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett. Despite a defensive-heavy draft class, three teams traded up to grab quarterbacks, the Bears, Chiefs and Texans.
 
