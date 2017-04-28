Eagles fans react to Derek Barnett pick News Eagles fans react to Derek Barnett pick With the selection of Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett in the first round of the draft, the Eagles are hoping he can contribute right away.

Barnett gives the Eagles a strong edge rusher. He had 32 sacks in three seasons.

Hometown fans chanted "E-A-G-L-E-S" throughout the night, waiting for the team's pick.

But when the Eagles pick was announced, the crowd was a mix of cheers and boos.

"Great fans and great cheesesteaks," said Barnett in an interview after the exciting news. "I look forward to being in this town and having a couple more."