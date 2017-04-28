Eagles fans react to Derek Barnett pick

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - With the selection of Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett in the first round of the draft, the Eagles are hoping he can contribute right away.
Philadelphia upgraded its offense in free agency and entered the draft with obvious needs on defense After releasing former Pro Bowl defensive end Connor Barwin, the Eagles added veteran Chris Long.
Barnett broke Hall of Famer and former Eagles star Reggie White's sack record at Tennessee.
The Cleveland Browns started Thursday night's first round selecting Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett. Despite a defensive-heavy draft class, three teams traded up to grab quarterbacks, the Bears, Chiefs and Texans.