Eagles fans react to Derek Barnett pick

Posted:Apr 28 2017 07:33AM EDT

Updated:Apr 28 2017 07:33AM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - With the selection of Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett in the first round of the draft, the Eagles are hoping he can contribute right away. 

Barnett gives the Eagles a strong edge rusher. He had 32 sacks in three seasons.
 
Hometown fans chanted "E-A-G-L-E-S" throughout the night, waiting for the team's pick.
 
But when the Eagles pick was announced, the crowd was a mix of cheers and boos. 
 
"Great fans and great cheesesteaks," said Barnett in an interview after the exciting news. "I look forward to being in this town and having a couple more."

Philadelphia upgraded its offense in free agency and entered the draft with obvious needs on defense After releasing former Pro Bowl defensive end Connor Barwin, the Eagles added veteran Chris Long.

Barnett broke Hall of Famer and former Eagles star Reggie White's sack record at Tennessee.

The Cleveland Browns started Thursday night's first round selecting Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett. Despite a defensive-heavy draft class, three teams traded up to grab quarterbacks, the Bears, Chiefs and Texans.

 

