Day 2 of NFL Draft Experience starts at noon

Hundreds of thousands of football fans will pack the parkway again Friday, for another kind of experience.

- Hundreds of thousands of football fans will pack the parkway again Friday, for another kind of experience.

Day two of the NFL Draft Experience will open up to the public at noon on Friday.

On Thursday, fans and families came from other cities just to be a part of the historic event.

The Ben Franklin Parkway was littered with jerseys- and not just Eagles jerseys.

At the NFL Draft Experience, fans are able to take photos with the treasured Vince Lombardi trophy, kick field goals, and partake in tons of activities set up for the football fans enjoyment.