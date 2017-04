- Police are investigating a car crash that happened early Friday morning.

It happened on the 6000 block of North 21st Street around 3:30 a.m.

Officials say a driver crashed into two unoccupied cars and a pole.

PECO responded to the scene for wires that came down at the scene of the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.