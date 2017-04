Eagles QB Carson Wentz will meet fans at NFL Draft Experience News Eagles QB Carson Wentz will meet fans at NFL Draft Experience Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will be back for the second day of the NFL Draft Experience.

Fans can get the chance to meet Wentz from 1-2:30 p.m. at the courtyard's fan experience.

There will be an opportunity for fans to take pictures with Wentz as well.

The NFL Draft continues through Saturday afternoon.

