Berks Co man accused of aggravated assault on officer

- Authorities in Berks County are investigating an aggravated assault on a police officer.

It happened Thursday night around 11 p.m. at the Blind Hartman's Tavern.

Officials say Pennsylvania State Police officers responded to the bar for a disturbance involving Theodore Laferriere, 27, of Reading.

The manager allegedly asked Lafferriere to leave several times, then escorted him out.

Laferriere then spit in the manager's face and shoved him, according to police.

Police say that when troopers arrived, Laferriere was laying on the ground outside the bar.

He got up and "acted aggressively" when troopers approached him.

According to police, both troopers approached him and began escorting him to the parking lot while Laferriere remained non-compliant.

As the troopers tried to control Laferriere, their heads allegedly struck.

As a result, one of the troopers suffered a bloody nose. Both troopers suffered abrasions and were treated at Reading hospital.

Laferriere was taken into custody. He is facing simple assault, resisting arrest, harassment, and other related charges.