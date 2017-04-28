Local gold star family meets Eagles QB Carson Wentz News Local gold star family meets Eagles QB Carson Wentz A gold star family will be given an NFL experience they'll never forget on Friday.

- A gold star family will be given an NFL experience they'll never forget on Friday.

Mikki Frison is the mother of six-year-old Christopher and widow of Lieutenant Demetrius Frison, who died in Afghanistan in 2011.

On Friday morning, Mikki and Chris caught up with Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

Mikki told Fox 29's Jenn Fred about their special pillow, that traveled with the family and always stayed on Chris's nightstand.

When asked if he had anything else to say about his dad, he said "he's very loyal to his team."

The family will be on stage when the Eagles announce their second round pick on Friday.