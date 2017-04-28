Elementary school students remember Cpl. Ballard

- An elementary school decided to bring good to a what many will remember as a sad week for local residents.

In the wake of Delaware State Police Corporal Stephen Ballard’s death , students and staff members at Keene Elementary School took a trip to the Troop 2 headquarters on Friday.

Each student and teacher placed a flower on the flagpole in memory of Corporal Ballard, sharing high fives and handshakes with troopers.

On Wednesday, Corporal Ballard was killed in the line of duty while serving the citizens of Delaware. Corporal Ballard, 32, was an eight-year veteran. He leaves behind his wife Louise and 5-year-old daughter.