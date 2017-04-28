Boy, 9, Pays Police Officer's Breakfast Tab With a Note: 'I Want to Be You When I Grow Up'

(INSIDE EDITION) A 9-year-old boy, who wants to be a police officer when he grows up, picked up the check for a member of his local force Thursday morning, delighting the cop and creating a social media sensation in the process.

Noah was with his mother, Amanda Cantin, on "Bring Your Child to Work Day" when they went to a local Denny’s in Lakeland, Florida to get breakfast.

“He said, ‘Mom there’s a police officer down there, can I go say hi?'" Amanda said.

Amanda said that as Noah approached Officer Eddie Benitez, he got nervous, not knowing what to say. The boy then asked his mom if he could pay for the officer's coffee and Grand Slam breakfast, and she agreed.

After picking up the check, Noah wanted to write a note on the officer's receipt, which he would personally hand to him.

“I helped him spell it,” Amanda said.

The receipt read: “I want to be you when I grow up. Thank you for your service.”

Noah then presented the check to Officer Benitez, who was stunned by the gesture.

“He didn’t understand why this little boy was walking down there with his tab. His face was very shocked,” Amanda said.

Officer Benitez thanked Noah and asked if they could take a picture together. Later that day, the Lakeland Police Department thanked Noah in a Facebook post, saying his good deed made their day.

Amanda says Noah has wanted to be a police officer for the past four years.

"I’m going to make the world a better place and capture the bad guys," Noah told InsideEdition.com

Amanda says Noah needs to stop growing so fast, but she couldn't be more proud of her kindhearted son.