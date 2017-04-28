National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day News National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day April 29th is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

- Tomorrow is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

"We try to go forward in his memory," said Bernie Strain as his eyes welled with tears talking about his son Timmy. He met with me at these baseball fields in Roxborough where his son used to play.

"He was a superstar athlete, good looking kid and he hit homeruns over that fence," said Bernie. But seven years ago he lost his son when he accidentally overdosed on prescription pills. Timmy was 18 years old and on his way to college. But one day a doctor prescribed Timmy Percocet after he burned his hand on a lawnmower.

Then a friend's mother gave him a prescription drug she had, Bernie says, when Timmy was at her house in pain. It was a deadly mix.

"He went to bed and 7:20 in the morning I got that phone call that no parent should ever get," said Bernie. Losing his son is the reason he testified before the U.S. Senate to create National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

"A day where people can take their medicine to a safe place to dispose of their medicines safely," he said. Today District Attorneys from all over southeast Pennsylvania held a news conference to talk about this very same issue. Officials urged people to take advantage of prescription drug take back day which is tomorrow and addressed the heroin and opioid crisis.

Pennsylvania General Attorney Josh Shapiro said, “A number of people become addicted, actually 70%, because often times they begin with an opioid pain killer they often time find sitting in a medicine cabinet or sitting around. That's why this effort is so critical. "

Prescription drop boxes are located at many police stations around the city. Officials say the box in Roxborough’ s 5th district police station is the most heavily used in the city.