Firefighters battled a massive four-alarm fire on the 4200 block of Tackawanna Street early Saturfay morning.

According to officials, crews responded to the scene just after 4 a.m. on

The fire poured out from a commercial business that sells car parts.

It took three hours for firefighters to place the fire under control.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.