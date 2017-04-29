Final day of NFL Draft 2017

Saturday marks day three of the NFL Draft, the final day for the historic experience held right on the parkway.

The NFL Draft Experience will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will once again be packed with player autograph signings, cheerleader photo-ops, and performances. And of course- all of the games and activities from zip-lining to skills training to watching the draft itself.

The draft starts at noon and is expected to be another warm day.

On Friday, many of the event-goers tried to keep cool any way they could. Today, they will be doing the same.

While backpacks and drinks inside are not permitted, fans can bring an empty water bottle.

On Friday night, the Eagles drafted cornerback Sidney Jones for their second round pick.

The pick wasn't necessarily predicted by fans, but people seemed pretty happy with the choice.