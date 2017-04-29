Father accused of using Taser on son

(INSIDE EDITION)--An Arizona father was arrested after allegedly using a Taser on his son for failing to finish his homework, according to reports.

Darryl Ingram, 49, was charged with child abuse after staff at the 11-year-old boy’s school noticed “scattered spot-like abrasions, on his shoulder, according to reports

Ingram’s son reportedly told police that his father began using a Taser to discipline him more than a year ago.

The boy also told police that his father used the weapon anytime he didn’t do his homework or was doing “things he wasn’t supposed to.”

According to reports, the child was given the option of being “whooped,” smacked 40 times, or shocked.

After he was arrested, Ingram reportedly told police he did not own a Taser and that he was using a fake Taser phone app on his son, but police later found the weapon in his car, according to reports.

“I was telling him this is a toy compared to what police use,” Ingram said. "If your behavior and the way you’re doing things continues on, somewhere down the line, this is something that is going to be used on you. You have to be obedient.”