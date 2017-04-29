Philly police officers play catch with kids at NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - Saturday marks the final day for the NFL Draft Experience, and some local police officers decided to have a little fun.
An event-goer handed his football off to Philadelphia police officer Jesse Woodhouse, who took the opportunity to play catch with kids.
"He threw with the kids for two hours," said Mike Sotolongo, who caught the sweet moment on camera.
@PhillyPolice vs kids. I gave my ball to Officer Jesse Woodhouse. He threw with the kids for 2 hours. Much love to these men! #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/PF9ElTstf2— Mike Sotolongo (@MikeSotolongo) April 29, 2017