Philly police officers play catch with kids at NFL Draft

Posted:Apr 29 2017 01:57PM EDT

Updated:Apr 29 2017 01:57PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - Saturday marks the final day for the NFL Draft Experience, and some local police officers decided to have a little fun. 

An event-goer handed his football off to Philadelphia police officer Jesse Woodhouse, who took the opportunity to play catch with kids.

"He threw with the kids for two hours," said Mike Sotolongo, who caught the sweet moment on camera. 

App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories