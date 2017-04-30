Wawa reopens in emotional ceremony, 3 days after trooper's murder

- There was song, prayer and signs of support in Bear, Delaware, as the Wawa where State Trooper Cpl. Stephen Ballard was gunned down Wednesday reopened.

It was certainly an emotional scene.

One person there told FOX 29 News, "I've been in tears for three days, just thinking about what happened to this young man. I donated at the other Wawa, but I came here just to pay my respects."

Wawa stores across Delaware are taking up a collection for a memorial fund to be given to the Ballard family.

Federal investigators are still searching in and around the home in Middletown where police shot and killed Burgon Sealy Jr. after a standoff that started Wednesday and went into Thursday.

Authorities have not yet identified why they think Sealy, 26, went off in a rampage.

Superintendent Col. Nathaniel McQueen said Sealy shot Ballard multiple times in the Wawa parking lot after the trooper fell to the ground from Sealy's initial gunshot.

Visitation for Cpl. Ballard will take place at the Chase Center on the River front in Wilmington, Friday, May 5, from 8:30am to 11am.

Then, a celebration of life will take place immediately afterward.