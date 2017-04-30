Woman critical after shot 3 times in moving car

- Authorities say a woman was shot several times while riding in a moving car in Camden, overnight -- but it's not clear if the shots were fired from inside the vehicle.

The woman was shot three times in the torso near the intersection of Pfeiffer and Westminster streets, and was driven to a hospital by a police officer who responded to reports of shots fired at about 12:45am Sunday.

The woman was in critical condition, but her name has not been released.

Further details about the shooting have not been disclosed, including what type of weapon was used and where the woman was sitting in the vehicle.

No other injuries were reported.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.