Local pastor to prison for assaulting, impregnating teen

Jacob Malone 
Jacob Malone 

Posted:Apr 30 2017 12:38PM EDT

Updated:Apr 30 2017 12:39PM EDT

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WTXF/AP) - A Chester County pastor charged with assaulting and impregnating a teenage girl has been sentenced to three to six years in prison after entering guilty pleas before a judge, who rejected an earlier plea agreement as too lenient.

Friday, Jacob Malone, 35 of Exton, pleaded guilty to institutional sex assault, corruption of minors and child endangerment.

The young woman said Malone, who worked at the nondenominational Calvary Fellowship in Downingtown for about 18 months, began to sexually assault her in the fall of 2014, and she gave birth to his daughter a year ago. She said he took advantage of her "mentally, physically, spiritually."

FOX 29 News reported Malone left the country after an arrest warrant was issued. He was eventually arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at Newark Liberty International Airport in January 2016, while returning to the U.S. He’d allegedly victimized the same victim over many years in multiple states.

Malone said Friday his "failures and weaknesses" had hurt the victim and both families. He said "She admired me and trusted me, and I betrayed that."

App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories