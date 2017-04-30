Local pastor to prison for assaulting, impregnating teen

- A Chester County pastor charged with assaulting and impregnating a teenage girl has been sentenced to three to six years in prison after entering guilty pleas before a judge, who rejected an earlier plea agreement as too lenient.

Friday, Jacob Malone, 35 of Exton, pleaded guilty to institutional sex assault, corruption of minors and child endangerment.

The young woman said Malone, who worked at the nondenominational Calvary Fellowship in Downingtown for about 18 months, began to sexually assault her in the fall of 2014, and she gave birth to his daughter a year ago. She said he took advantage of her "mentally, physically, spiritually."

FOX 29 News reported Malone left the country after an arrest warrant was issued. He was eventually arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at Newark Liberty International Airport in January 2016, while returning to the U.S. He’d allegedly victimized the same victim over many years in multiple states.

Malone said Friday his "failures and weaknesses" had hurt the victim and both families. He said "She admired me and trusted me, and I betrayed that."