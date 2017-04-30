Southbound crash on NJ Turnpike causing 4-mile delay

- A crash on the southbound NJ Turnpike left a woman driving in very bad shape and it's still causing serious traffic problems.

The NJ State Police told FOX 29 News the accident happened at 10:43am. Only one car was involved. The woman driving went off the road and rolled over.

NJ 511 reports it happened between Exit 3 (Route 168, Woodbury Heights) and Exit 2 (Route 322, East Greenwich Township) and there is still a four-mile delay due to the accident investigation.

If possible, leave the NJ Turnpike at Exit 4 (Mount Laurel-Camden-Philadelphia, Route 73) and switch over to I-295 southbound, which is just a right turn away.