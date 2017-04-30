6-year-old boy returns $2,000 he found

(INSIDE EDITION)--Massachusetts police recognized a 6-year-old boy and his father after they turned in $2,000 in cash that they found to police.

Arlington Police awarded first-grader Jasper Dopman an Outstanding Citizen’s Award after he turned in the bank bag that belonged to a family-owned restaurant in the city.

Police said Jasper was walking with his father, Erik Dopman, on April 18 when he spotted the bag on the ground and pointed it out to his dad.

Inside the bag was $2,000 and deposit slips from a local bank, police said.

Dopman called the Arlington Police Department and turned the bag in.

"This situation shows the very definition of good citizenship. Jasper and his dad, Erik, demonstrated what it means to be part of a community by returning missing money to its rightful owner,” said Arlington Police Chief Fred Ryan.

Bank officials led Arlington Police to Guadalupe Alvarez, an employee at Tenoch Mexican Food Corp, who confirmed that she had lost the bag earlier.

Jasper and Dopman visited the Arlington Police Department on April 27, and were introduced to Alvarez and restaurant owner Alvaro Sandoval.