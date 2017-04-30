Trump: Obamacare replacement will also include pre-existing conditions

- President Donald Trump faces a week that offers the possibility of progress on health care and said Sunday –- that just like former President Barack Obama’s 2010 Affordable Care Act -– a repeal and replacement will require insurers to take all applicants, regardless of medical history.

And patients with health problems pay the same standard premiums as healthy ones.

You can't compare anything to ObamaCare because ObamaCare is dead. Dems want billions to go to Insurance Companies to bail out donors....New — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2017

...healthcare plan is on its way. Will have much lower premiums & deductibles while at the same time taking care of pre-existing conditions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2017

During an interview with "Face the Nation" on CBS aired Sunday, Trump said the measure has a "clause that guarantees" that people with pre-existing conditions will be covered.

Trump said: "Pre-existing conditions are in the bill. And I just watched another network than yours, and they were saying, `Pre-existing is not covered.' Pre-existing conditions are in the bill. And I mandate it. I said, `Has to be."'

Still, the latest version of House Republicans' American Health Care Act would let states opt out of the requirement for standard premiums, under certain circumstances.

And, despite a renewed White House effort push, the House did not vote on it last week.

The new overall legislation would cut the Medicaid program for the poor, eliminate fines for people who don't buy insurance and provide generally skimpier subsidies. Critics have said the approach could reduce protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

The Republicans’ original effort -- called the American Health Care Act -- failed to win enough support from conservatives and moderates.

