- Crews are responding to a hazmat situation happening at the VA Medical Center.

Police say the initial report came in around 5:10 p.m. for the scene on the 3900 block of Woodland Avenue.

There are no injuries reported, according to police.

The building has been evacuated.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.