Humans, dogs race to support CASA Youth Advocates News Humans, dogs race to support CASA Youth Advocates They were off and running at Ridley Creek State Park in Media on Sunday. Dogs and humans alike came out to support CASA Youth Advocates for a 5k run.

- They were off and running at Ridley Creek State Park in Media on Sunday.

Dogs and humans alike came out to support CASA Youth Advocates for a 5k run.

Fox 29's Chris O'Connell and Delaware County District Attorney Jack Whelan served as emcees for the event.

Many runners dressed as superheroes to raise money and awareness for CASA youth volunteers.

Those advocates help hundreds of foster kids from abusive and neglected homes in Chester and Delaware counties.