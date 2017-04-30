NFL Draft ends, clean up crews stay busy

Apr 30 2017

Updated:Apr 30 2017 06:54PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - After three days, the NFL Draft has come to an end, but crews are still working to return the parkway back to what it was. 

Hours after the NFL draft ended, streets were littered with bags of bottles, empty pizza boxes, and even Festival wristbands strewn across the ground.

Several crews spent Sunday sweeping up trash, wrapping up cables, and undoing the NFL's massive festival footprint on the Ben Franklin parkway. 

Until the cleanup is fully finished, neighbors and commuters have to be patient with a few more days of driving and parking restrictions remaining in place as the cleanup continues. 
 

 

