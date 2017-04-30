NFL Draft ends, clean up crews stay busy News NFL Draft ends, clean up crews stay busy After three days, the NFL Draft has come to an end, but crews are still working to return the parkway back to what it was.

Hours after the NFL draft ended, streets were littered with bags of bottles, empty pizza boxes, and even Festival wristbands strewn across the ground.

Several crews spent Sunday sweeping up trash, wrapping up cables, and undoing the NFL's massive festival footprint on the Ben Franklin parkway.