Philadelphia teachers planning a rally on Monday

Some Philadelphia school teachers won't be showing up for school on Monday.

They are planning on calling out to rally for a new contract.

The School District is allegedly aware of the planned protest, and the potential for a number of absences Monday morning.

"We have been working with our principals and substitute provider to ensure that there will be no disruption," said Philadelphia spokesperson Lee Whack.