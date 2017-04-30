Senior dog abandoned in a field with a note

Posted:Apr 30 2017 11:10PM EDT

Updated:Apr 30 2017 11:10PM EDT

(INSIDE EDITION)--A man abandoned his 12-year-old dog in a field with just a note and the dog’s belongings after his neighbor gave him the pup.

Employees at the South Yorkshire Pet Ambulance in England arrived at 5 a.m. last week to find the dog tied up and wet. 

But, what they found next is what they couldn’t believe. The dog’s owner had left a note about the dog, Tessa. 

“The dog 12-year-old Tessa is not my dog… My neighbor asked me if I would take charge of the dog as my neighbor planned a new life for herself in Canada. Reluctantly I said yes,” the note read. “My neighbor was happy thinking Tessa is in good hands… But I don’t need a dog.”

The note also listed details about Tessa, including that she likes tea, coffee and watered milk.

Thankfully Tessa was fine and is now up for adoption. 

 

App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories