Senior dog abandoned in a field with a note

(INSIDE EDITION)--A man abandoned his 12-year-old dog in a field with just a note and the dog’s belongings after his neighbor gave him the pup.

Employees at the South Yorkshire Pet Ambulance in England arrived at 5 a.m. last week to find the dog tied up and wet.

But, what they found next is what they couldn’t believe. The dog’s owner had left a note about the dog, Tessa.

“The dog 12-year-old Tessa is not my dog… My neighbor asked me if I would take charge of the dog as my neighbor planned a new life for herself in Canada. Reluctantly I said yes,” the note read. “My neighbor was happy thinking Tessa is in good hands… But I don’t need a dog.”

The note also listed details about Tessa, including that she likes tea, coffee and watered milk.