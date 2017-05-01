Smoke coming from train means PATCO delays

- A PATCO train isn’t moving as it should, this Monday morning rush hour. Instead, it’s sitting on westbound tracks at the Collingswood station, usually used for trains heading to Philadelphia.

PATCO says the problem is the train was smoking earlier.

Now, all trains have to use the eastbound tracks, and that means delays.

PLEASE NOTE: We are currently experiencing an approximate 10-15 minute delay in both EB & WB service. All trains will operate as locals — PATCO (@RidePATCO) May 1, 2017

According to PATCO’s website at 8:50am, “We are currently experiencing an approximate 10-15 minute delay in both EB & WB service. All trains will operate as locals.”

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley caught a worker who looks like he’s inspecting wheels under the train, which may have been the source of the smoke. He says this type of situation has happened before, recently right on Ben Franklin Bridge.