Worker goes above and beyond, saves cat from down in river They say cats have nine lives and there's good reason for that. A dock worker at the Thames River ran over, got down horizontally, and pulled a lucky cat up onto dry ground and safety.

This is one such example.

Surveillance video in London shows two cats – one chasing the other.

Eventually, one feline falls into the Thames River and makes quite a splash.

A dock worker heard the commotion and since felines are not known to be swimmers, he ran over to the riverbank, got down horizontally, and pulled that lucky cat up onto dry ground and safety.

We’re told Felix, the Royal Docks Management Authority cat, was not hurt in the ordeal.

Hopefully he’ll do better avoiding that other cat from now on!