Philadelphia DA Seth Williams set for May 31 trial

March 22: Philadelphia DA Seth Williams arriving at federal court for his arraignment

Posted:May 01 2017 11:32AM EDT

Updated:May 01 2017 11:34AM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia's top prosecutor intends to push federal prosecutors to trial in a 23-count bribery case just two months after his arrest.

   District Attorney Seth Williams' lawyers tell a judge they'll be ready for the May 31 trial.
 
   That unusual strategy comes after U.S. District Judge Paul Diamond denied a routine government request for more time to prepare. 
 
   The trial date will apparently hold unless prosecutors file an expanded indictment. 
 
   Williams is charged with taking more than $100,000 in cash, trips and gifts from favor-seekers and misusing $20,000 of his elderly mother's funds. 
 
   He admits taking $175,000 in gifts during his eight-year tenure but says he never promised any legal favors in return.
 
   The 50-year-old Democrat remains in the $175,000-a-year post but is not running for a third term.
