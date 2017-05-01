Man wanted for trying to rob bank branch on Saturday

- The FBI and Philadelphia Police Violent Crimes Task Force is asking for help to identify and find the man who tried to rob a BB&T Bank branch in Kensington on Saturday.

Authorities released three photos from security cameras at the bank, in the 2300 block of E. York Street.

They say at about 9:36am, the man “entered the bank and showed several demand notes to a teller. Shortly thereafter, the subject fled the bank empty-handed. He hopped on a bicycle and was last seen pedaling west on York Street.”

The suspect is described as about 5’8” to 5’10” tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, light-colored pants, black and white gloves, a black ski mask, and a black backpack.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you recognize him or know where he is, you’re asked to call the FBI/PPD Violent Crimes Task Force at 215-418-4000, the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-TIPS (8477), text a tip to PPDTIP (773847), or click here to submit a tip anonymously.

There is a reward for information leading to this suspect’s capture and police say all tips will be confidential.