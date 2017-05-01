Bank robber put money in bag, ran towards King of Prussia Mall

- The FBI and Upper Merion police are asking for help identifying the man who robbed a Royal Bank branch in King of Prussia on Thursday.

They say it happened during lunchtime -- at about 12:23pm -- in the 600 block of W. DeKalb Pike.

According to authorities, “The subject entered the bank and approached the teller line. He lifted his shirt, implying he had a weapon, though none was physically displayed or seen. The subject verbally threatened bank employees and demanded money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash and placing it in a brown paper bag, he fled the area of the bank on foot, running across W. DeKalb Pike. He was last seen heading toward the parking garage at the King of Prussia Mall.”

The suspect is described as in his 30s, about 5’6” to 5’8” tall, with a medium build. He had shaggy brown hair with bangs, and a full beard. Also, he was wearing eyeglasses, a dark-colored blazer and jeans, blue shirt, and knit gloves.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call the FBI at 215-418-4000 or Upper Merion police at 610-265-3232.

There may be a reward for information leading to this suspect’s capture, and authorities say tipsters can remain anonymous.