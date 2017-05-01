Made in America 2017: Jay Z, J. Cole and The Chainsmokers set to headline

- Jay Z, J. Cole and The Chainsmokers are set to headline Made in America 2017, which will take place Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia.

Solange, Run the Jewels, Migos, DMX, Little Dragon and Pusha T will also take the stage.

TIDAL members can purchase tickets starting Monday at 2 p.m. here and the general public can get tickets starting Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Check out the full lineup below: