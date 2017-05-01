Source: Pa.State police to bolster Chester police force during summer months News Source: Pa.State police to bolster Chester police force during summer months The "cavalry"may be on the way for the violence-plagued city of Chester. A well-placed source says an announcement could come this week that Pennsylvania State police will bolster the outmanned Chester police force during the most violent summer months.

Those reinforcements can't come soon enough for the embattled residents of Chester's Wellington Heights neighborhood.

Homeowner Denise Robinson says you have to get up close to see the damage done to so many homes in the neighborhood.

"See all the bullet holes in the shed..." said Robinson as she showed Fox 29s Bruce Gordon the damage from the latest shooting spree on this block.



Saturday night , Robinson was on the telephone when she heard the all-too-familiar sound of gunfire from behind the connected twin home next door.



"It's like, pow! pow! pow! boom! boom! boom!" She told Gordon. "I'm like, oh my God!"



Seconds later came a frantic knocking.



"I answered my front door and they were like, ' Nicee! Erica! Erica!' Everyone was hollering 'Erica! Erica got hit!'"



That's Erica Smack-- Robinson's friend and neighbor. She spoke to FOX 29 back in March for our last report on random gunfire at Wellington Heights. Robinson says a couple of days after our story, the city of Chester finally replaced the broken street light that kept this block dark and even more dangerous at night.

But mostly homeowners fend for themselves against the rampaging gunmen.



"They put these fences up to keep people off their property," says Robinson, but the bullets keep coming.

Robinson is cautiously optimistic that state police reinforcements can to help calm things down.

They've come in to Chester before, with some success.



"They kept a lid on things up here. When (the bad guys) hear the state man is here-- state is different from city police. They're not going to tolerate the bull crap, really."



Until then Robinson counts the bullet holes and her blessings, that SHE hasn't been hit.

Like others here, she tolerates the intolerable, because she has little choice.



"I mean, love my home. Wrong area," she says with a sigh. "Love my home. Wrong area."



Erica Smack remains hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the arm and chest, but she is expected to recover.

Calls to Chester City Hall for comment were not returned by late Monday afternoon.