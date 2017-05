Local students surprise colorblind teacher with glasses News Local students surprise colorblind teacher with glasses It was a sweet surprise for a Montgomery County teacher, he can now see the world in a different way thanks to his students.

- It was a sweet surprise for a Montgomery County teacher, he can now see the world in a different way thanks to his students.

Matthew Alzamora is a teacher at Methacton High School in Eagleville. He's colorblind so a group of students raised $500 to get him a pair glasses for color-blindness.

Alzamora now says there's a vivid difference in what he can see.

His reaction is truly priceless. Watch in the video above.