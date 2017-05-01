Community remembers fallen Del. fallen trooper News Community remembers fallen Del. fallen trooper They rallied tonight in memory of Corporal Stephen Ballard, of the Delaware State Police, at the Wawa where he was gunned down last week. Cops, biker groups and every day citizens joined together to remember him.

Christiana Fire Company member Patty Schrack says she knew Cpl. Ballard from the many emergencies they were called to and felt compelled to stand up for his memory.

"Always a happy guy. Always willing to help everybody. He's going to be missed. He was just a great person inside that uniform," she said.

Many brought flags while others added their signatures to the massive memorial for Cpl. Ballard. And at one point the crowd formed the OK sign with their hand signaling their support for the Delaware State Police in their time of sorrow.

"Were going to stand up for members of law enforcement. We're going to stand up for what they do and the fact that they put their lives on the line for us every day to protect our freedoms," the organizer explained.

Eleanor Allione lost her daughter in the line of duty and says she spoke with Cpl. Ballard's mother for a few minutes.

"It was long enough for her to know we're here. We'll do whatever we can for her. To give her a hug and tell her she'll get through it."

Cpl. Ballard's colleagues have to find their own ways to get through it too but this display of support helps in that process.

Visitation for Cpl. Ballard will take place at the Chase Center on the River front in Wilmington, Friday, May 5, from 8:30am to 11am.

Then, a celebration of life will take place immediately afterward.