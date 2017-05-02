Missing girl, 16, last seen walking behind school

- A 16-year-old South Jersey girl is missing and Gloucester County Emergency Response is hoping you’re able to help them find her.

They report Hannah M. Sylvester from Clayton was last seen at about 3pm Monday, walking alone into a wooded area behind Clayton High School.

They say it’s possible she went into the Clayton-Glassboro Wildlife Management Area, and have been searching there.

Hannah Sylvester is described as 5’2” tall, weighing 110 lbs., with dirty blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing long sleeve black and white flannel shirt, with light blue jeans and burgundy Converse high-top sneakers.

Authorities say she “does have some limited experience with outdoor living and survival skills, as she was a member of the Jr. ROTC. Hannah was also known to be an avid runner and was familiar with many of the trails located in the wildlife management area.”

Anyone with information on where Hannah Sylvester may be is asked to call 856-881-2300.