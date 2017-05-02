Teen shot in both hands in beer distributor confrontation

- Two teenagers angry they were denied beer and cigars took their anger out at a Summerdale beer distributor, and police say the store owner shot one of them in both hands. That teen is now in stable condition.

Police say they got a call, just before midnight, about a person with a gun in the 800 block of Sanger Street at Summerdale Avenue.

They were told a 16-year-old had shown up at the hospital in a private vehicle with wounds to both hands.

The store owner explained he denied the boy and a second underage boy beer and cigars, so they began vandalizing the store, throwing things around, and knocking items off shelves.

Then, the pair went outside and knocked things over around the front of the store.

After that, the owner said he confronted the teens, they argued, and somehow ended up at the back of the store when he pulled out his semi-automatic gun and fired one shot. The victim had both of his hands together in the air.

His friend got away and has not been found.

The store owner, 27, remained at the scene, surrendered his weapon, and police say he is fully cooperating with the investigation into whether he was justified in shooting -- which cameras inside and outside the store could help.